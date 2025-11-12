Endrick set to join Olympique Lyonnais on Loan from Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Endrick and Trent Alexander-Arnold during the warm up before the match on November 4, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Real Madrid star Endrick is set to finalise a loan move to Olympique Lyon for the second half of the season, according to reports on Tuesday.

The Spanish giants have agreed to send the young centre-forward to the Ligue 1 club on loan for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

Negotiations are ongoing this week, with meetings scheduled to advance the deal, and documents are being exchanged between the two clubs. The agreement is expected to be officially signed in December.

Seeking more playing time, Endrick is looking for a temporary departure from Santiago Bernabéu after struggling to establish himself under Xabi Alonso.

Since joining Real Madrid, the teenager has scored seven goals in 37 appearances during his debut season under Carlo Ancelotti.

This season, Endrick suffered a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined until September. He returned to the squad during the FIFA World Cup but experienced a recurrence of the injury.

Since his comeback, he has received significant playing time under Alonso.

The loan move is also likely influenced by the upcoming FIFA World Cup, as Endrick has yet to receive a call-up to the Brazil national team.

While the loan agreement with Lyon does not include an option to buy, Madrid retains the right to recall Endrick if needed, particularly in case of injuries to their attacking options.

For Lyon, this loan presents a valuable opportunity to strengthen their squad, especially after failing to replace key forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Georges Mikautadze in the summer transfer window.

Commenting on Endrick’s situation, Lyon head coach Xabi Alonso emphasised the importance of playing time.

“It’s important for Endrick to play again. I spoke with him at the beginning of the season. He was injured, but now he is fine. He has returned and has to think with his entourage about what is best. He should talk to the club to see what suits him,” Alonso said.

Endrick remains optimistic about earning a spot in Brazil’s World Cup squad. The teenager has already earned 14 caps and scored three goals for the national team.