ICC unveils men's player of the month winner for October 2025

The collage of photos shows South African all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy (left) and Pakistan spinner Noman Ali. - AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named South Africa’s left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy as the Men’s Player of the Month for October 2025.

Muthusamy claimed the prestigious award ahead of fellow spinners Noman Ali of Pakistan and Rashid Khan of Afghanistan, following a series of outstanding performances with both bat and ball during South Africa’s Test tour of Pakistan.

The 31-year-old celebrated his first ICC Player of the Month honor with delight.

“It feels incredible to be named the Player of the Month by the ICC, especially for performances in Test cricket, a format every player aspires to excel in,” Muthusamy said.

“Playing for a side that won the World Test Championship this year is a matter of great pride. I was privileged to be part of such a competitive series in Pakistan and am happy to have contributed with both ball and bat. I would like to thank my teammates for their support and look forward to contributing for my team in the years to come.”

Across the two-match Test series, which ended in a 1-1 draw, Muthusamy scored 106 runs at an average of 53 and claimed 11 wickets at an impressive average of 18.36.

His stellar all-round performance also earned him the Player of the Series award.

In the first Test, despite South Africa’s loss, Muthusamy produced career-best figures of 11/174, taking six wickets in the first innings and five in the second.

His batting brilliance shone in the second Test, where crucial lower-order partnerships with Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada helped him score an unbeaten 89 — his highest Test score to date.

Muthusamy’s innings played a pivotal role in giving South Africa a vital first-innings lead and ultimately securing the win. With the series drawn, the ICC World Test Championship holders now sit fourth on the standings.

The spinner has become a key figure in South Africa’s red-ball setup, cementing his place in the side with consistent and impactful performances.