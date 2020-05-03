Wasim Akram reveals Naseem Shah, others as dream bowling pairs

Photo: AFP

Bowling legend Wasim Akram named Sarfaraz Nawaz and Fazal Mahmood as his dream bowling pair from the past.

Akram, in a video with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), showered praises on the duo for their respective abilities.

"I've played with many great players like Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and Abdul Razzaq but if I had to choose someone from the past it would have to Nawaz and Mahmood," he says.

"Nawaz was best know as the inventor on reverse swing while Mahmood's leg cutter was amazing."

Furthermore, the Swing Ka Sultan revealed his dream pair among current bowling stars and chose pace star Naseem Shah.

"He is young but is a very fast bowler. He bowls at a speed of over 150 and has the ability to cross that," he said.

