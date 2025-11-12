Ollie Pope's batting order confirmed for England’s Ashes warm-up match

Ollie Pope of England looks on as his shot heads to the boundary for four runs during Day Four of the 5th Rothesay Test Match between England and India at The Kia Oval on August 03, 2025 in London, England. - AFP

England have indicated that Ollie Pope is likely to bat at No. 3 in their three-day warm-up match against the Australia Lions on Thursday, suggesting he could retain the spot for the first Ashes Test in Perth next week.

Pope appears to be ahead of Jacob Bethell in the selection race for the opening Test.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s training session, Harry Brook revealed that head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes instructed players to “go hard” against the Lions.

Some England players may also feature for the Lions, who have brought an 18-man squad to Australia.

“That was partly what Baz and Stokesy said,” Brook told England’s social channels.

“We’re going hard. We’re going to go 100%. We’re going to try and beat them. I think we’re going to be selecting an XI and playing against another XI, so it’s not going to be just a mess-around… It’s good preparation playing against some of the best players in England ahead of the Ashes.”

Pope’s position at No. 3 has been under scrutiny since Bethell impressed during his maiden Test series in New Zealand last year, scoring three half-centuries in the role.

Speculation increased after England transferred the vice-captaincy from Pope to Brook last month, with many expecting Bethell to start the Ashes in that spot.

However, Marcus Trescothick, one of McCullum’s assistant coaches, hinted that Pope would keep his place for the warm-up match.

“I’m presuming the same sort of No. 3 we’ve had for a period of time,” he told BBC Sport. “We are a very consistent team in what we’re trying to do.”

Trescothick added that performances in the warm-up match were unlikely to influence the first Test selection.

“It’s definitely not going to change dramatically before the start of an Ashes series because someone puts their hand up by taking five wickets or gets 150,” he said. “The team has been what it has been for a period of time for a reason, so that when you come to big series, you are more settled and confident going into it.”

England have been training at Lilac Hill, the home ground of Midland-Guildford CC and the venue for the warm-up match.

Brook noted that conditions there are “completely different” from Optus Stadium, where the first Test will be played.

“It’s completely different here, if I’m being brutally honest,” he said.

“The pitches are slow and low here. It’s going to be slightly different at the Optus, but we’ve got three or four days before that first Test where we can utilise those pitches… It’s a perfect opportunity in this game to get some time out in the middle and use it wisely.”