Champions League: Chelsea’s Kerr scores twice in dominant win over Polten

Chelsea's Sam Kerr celebrates scoring their fourth goal against St. Polten in UEFA Women's Champions League on November 11, 2025. — Reuters

Australia’s forward Sam Kerr scored a brace in her first Chelsea start in nearly two years, helping the London club secure a commanding 6-0 victory over St. Polten in a UEFA Women’s Champions League clash at NV Arena on Tuesday.

Kerr had previously only appeared as a substitute for Chelsea this season, making her full 90-minute comeback after a long absence caused by an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in January 2024.

After missing several early chances and having a goal disallowed for offside, the 32-year-old struck twice in the second half, showcasing her sharpness and determination.

Reflecting on the victory, Kerr expressed her joy at returning to Champions League action, saying she enjoyed the game and hoped for more consistent playing time.

"I'm just happy to be back out here playing in the Champions League again, with an amazing team. I'm relishing every moment," she said.

"It feels good. It felt like I had to work myself into it but yeah, happy to score. Of course, I prefer to play more minutes. When you come on for 20 minutes it's a bit hectic, there's lots of subs and it can be a bit wishy-washy."

Kerr is also expected to lead Australia as they prepare to host the Women’s Asian Cup in March.

Eight months after being cleared of racially assaulting a London police officer, she regained the national team captaincy and has since played in friendlies against Wales and England.

Chelsea will return to Women's Super League action on Sunday when they face Liverpool, with Kerr expected to feature prominently.