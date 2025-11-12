PCB rejects Bangladesh’s December T20I tri-series proposal: sources

Pakistan players celebrate after winning the second T20I against Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 30, 2025. – AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has turned down Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) proposal to hold a T20I tri-series in December, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

The planned series was expected to include the Sri Lankan cricket team as well.

According to sources, the PCB declined the request due to concerns over player workload.

Several key Pakistani cricketers, including Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam, have already committed to participating in the Big Bash League (BBL) in December.

The 15th edition of the BBL is scheduled to run from December 14, 2025, to January 25, 2026, featuring 44 matches in prime early-evening slots.

The tournament will open with a high-profile clash between two of the league’s most successful teams, the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, at Perth Stadium.

The fixture will mark Babar’s BBL debut for the Sixers.

Among other Pakistani players, Mohammad Rizwan joined Melbourne Renegades, Haris Rauf was retained by Melbourne Stars, Shadab Khan signed with Sydney Thunder, Hasan Ali was drafted by Adelaide Strikers and Hassan Khan will represent the Renegades.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is already set to host a T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe from November 17 to 29.

Zimbabwe will kick off their campaign against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on November 17, followed by a match against Sri Lanka on November 19.

The team will then move to Lahore for fixtures against Pakistan on November 23 and Sri Lanka on November 25. The top two teams from the round-robin stage will meet in the final at Gaddafi Stadium on November 29.

T20I Tri-Series Fixtures: