Shai Gilgeous-Alexander powers Thunder past Warriors in dominant win

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts after scoring against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Paycom Center on Nov 11, 2025. — Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points and dished out 11 assists, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a commanding 126–102 victory over the Golden State Warriors at the Paycom Center on Tuesday.

Oklahoma City’s impressive 11–1 start to the season was once again fueled by the Canadian superstar. From the outset, the Thunder established control, with Gilgeous-Alexander dictating the pace, creating opportunities for teammates, and scoring efficiently.

Chet Holmgren provided outstanding support, shooting a perfect 9-for-9 from the field, including two three-pointers, to finish with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

The Thunder’s early dominance was anchored by Holmgren’s inside presence and defensive intensity.

Oklahoma City shot over 52% from the field and led by 19 points at halftime. A blazing 44-point third quarter, highlighted by 13 points from Gilgeous-Alexander and 12 from Holmgren, effectively sealed the win before the benches emptied in the final period.

Isaiah Joe contributed 18 points off the bench, while rookie guard Ajay Mitchell added 17, showcasing the team’s depth and balance.

For Golden State, the loss marked their fifth in the last seven games. Stephen Curry, returning from illness, managed just 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting, struggling against the Thunder’s tight defense.

With the win, Oklahoma City improved to 5–0 at home, cementing its status as one of the league’s hottest teams. The Warriors, now 6–6, will look to bounce back against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.