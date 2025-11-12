Pakistan players make huge jumps in ICC ODI rankings

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi celebrates after taking a wicket during the third ODI against South Africa at the Iqbal Cricket Stadium in Faisalabad on November 8, 2025. – AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan players have made impressive strides in the latest ICC ODI rankings, following their standout performances in recent matches.

In the batter rankings, middle-order batsman Salman Ali Agha surged 14 places to 16th with 639 points, thanks to his century in the first ODI against Sri Lanka.

Opening batsman Saim Ayub also climbed 18 spots to reach 35th with 557 points.

However, Pakistan captain Babar Azam slipped two places to 7th, while wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan dropped four places to 27th. Opener Fakhar Zaman also fell four spots to 31st.

Rohit Sharma of India remains the top-ranked ODI batter, followed by Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran in second, and New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell in third.

In the bowlers’ rankings, spinner Abrar Ahmed made a remarkable leap of 18 places to 20th with 575 points. Fast bowler Haris Rauf rose two spots to 29th, while Naseem Shah retained his 34th position.

Spinner Mohammad Nawaz climbed five places to 65th. On the other hand, pacer Shaheen Afridi dropped one spot to 16th, and Mohammad Wasim Jr. fell three places to 85th.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan continues to lead the ODI bowling rankings, with England’s Jofra Archer moving up to second, pushing South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj to third.

In the all-rounders’ rankings, Salman Ali Agha advanced seven spots to 11th with 212 points, while Naseem Shah moved up three places to 27th.

Saim Ayub jumped 12 spots to 36th with 152 points, and Haris Rauf climbed four places to 56th. Spinner Mohammad Nawaz made a huge leap of 38 positions to 61st.

Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai remains the top ODI all-rounder, followed by Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza in second and Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi in third.