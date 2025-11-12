Lorenzo Musetti battles back to stay alive at ATP Finals

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in action during his group stage match against Australia's Alex De Minaur on November 11, 2025. — Reuters

TURIN: Lorenzo Musetti staged a remarkable comeback at the ATP Finals, defeating Alex de Minaur 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 on Tuesday, keeping his hopes alive after a series of tough matches and physical challenges.

Celebrating with his team, the Italian player held up a message to the television camera: “Fino alla fine” — Italian for “until the end”. The slogan, used by Juventus, the football club Musetti supports, perfectly captured the spirit of his performance.

The 23-year-old Musetti had initially missed out on ATP Finals qualification after losing to Novak Djokovic in Athens on Saturday.

He was later called up to make his debut following Djokovic’s withdrawal. With little time to recover, Musetti lost his opening match on Monday 6-3, 6-4 to last year’s finalist Taylor Fritz, and faced elimination on Tuesday, knowing defeat would end his campaign.

Musetti won the first set without conceding a break point and appeared dominant in the opening game of the second set, only for De Minaur to recover and force a decider.

His prior three-set loss to Djokovic in Athens had lasted nearly three hours, making the prospect of another long third set daunting, especially after De Minaur raced to a 2-0 lead.

After the match, Musetti admitted, “I was really struggling physically because Alex raised the level and the intensity, and I was really struggling to find a solution.”

The crowd roared at every point Musetti won, and even during rallies he lost, such as when De Minaur survived a 31-shot exchange to hold serve at 5-3. Musetti executed a daring between-the-legs shot, but De Minaur, falling backward, somehow won the point.

Musetti also highlighted his mental growth: “I have improved a lot mentally, and I am pushing myself to the limit because I’m playing every match against the best players.”

With this victory, Musetti will now face World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz on November 14 in Turin.