Cricket Australia provides injury update on Abbott, Hazlewood ahead of Perth Test

Sean Abbott (R) runs drinks to Josh Hazlewood of Australia (L) during day four of the Fourth Test match between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 9, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. - AFP

Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that pacer Sean Abbott will miss the first Ashes Test against England due to a moderate-grade hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood, who left the field during a Sheffield Shield match after reporting tightness in his right hamstring, has been cleared of any muscle strain following precautionary scans.

Both players were participating in the ongoing Sheffield Shield season in preparation for the ICC World Test Championship series opener, scheduled for November 21 in Perth.

Abbott’s absence adds to Australia’s injury concerns ahead of the much-anticipated opener.

The hosts will also be without regular captain Pat Cummins, who was ruled out of the Perth Test due to a back injury.

Cummins, who attended the Sheffield Shield fixture, expressed relief after seeing Hazlewood at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

“Joshy was pretty confident when he walked out, so hopefully it shouldn’t be too much of an issue,” he said.

“He knows his body really well. I think he was a little worried and wanted to get it checked out, but he seemed a bit happier afterwards.”

Reflecting on his own recovery from a back injury, Cummins expressed confidence about returning to full fitness and his hopes for the upcoming Perth Test

“(The Gabba) is what we’re building towards. Hopefully by Perth I’m up near 100 per cent, and then we’ll see where we’re at. It’s still pretty aggressive, going from nothing to trying to get ready for a Test match in four weeks, but we’re going to give it a good shot.”

If a replacement is needed for Abbott in the first Test squad, Michael Neser is expected to be first in line. Beyond that, the depth of Australia’s reserves will be put to the test.

The five-Test Ashes series promises high stakes, with Australia aiming to maintain their position atop the WTC Standings, while England looks to climb the nine-team rankings after dropping points in their home series against India.