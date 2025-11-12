Pakistan Shaheens arrive in Doha for ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

Pakistan Shaheens team, along with the support staff, arrive in Doha to take part in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars on November 12, 2025. – PCB

QATAR: Pakistan Shaheens have arrived in Doha to take part in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, scheduled from November 14 to 23 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium.

Middle-order batter Muhammad Irfan Khan is set to lead the Shaheens in the eight-team T20 tournament.

پاکستان شاہینز رائزنگ سٹارز ایشیا کپ میں شرکت کے لیے دوحہ پہنچ گئی۔



پاکستان شاہینز کل مقامی وقت کے مطابق صبح 10 بجے ٹریننگ سیشن میں حصہ لے گی۔



آٹھ ملکی ٹی ٹوئنٹی ٹورنامنٹ کا آغاز 14 نومبر سے ہوگا۔



پاکستان شاہینز محمد عرفان خان کی قیادت میں اپنا پہلا میچ عمان کے خلاف 14 نومبر









Pakistan Shaheens are placed in Group B alongside Oman, India ‘A’ and UAE, while Group A comprises Afghanistan ‘A’, Bangladesh ‘A’, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka ‘A’.

The Shaheens will begin their campaign against Oman on Friday, November 14, followed by a high-voltage clash against India ‘A’ on Sunday, November 16, before concluding their group stage with a match against UAE on Tuesday, November 18.

As per the tournament format, the top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals on November 21, with the final scheduled for Sunday, November 23.

Prior to their departure to Qatar on November 12, the squad will attend a training camp at the Hanif Muhammad High Performance Centre in Karachi from November 8 to 11.

Pakistan Shaheens Squad:

Muhammad Irfan Khan (captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Faiq, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Shahzad, Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz, Sufiyan Moqim, Ubaid Shah and Yasir Khan.

Shaheens’ Fixtures (Group B):