Lauri Markkanen leads Utah Jazz to explosive win over Pacers

SALT LAKE CITY: Lauri Markkanen poured in 35 points as the Utah Jazz produced one of their most explosive offensive performances in franchise history, cruising to a 152–128 victory over the Indiana Pacers at the Delta Center on Tuesday.

Markkanen led from the front with 35 points, three assists, and two rebounds in 35 minutes, showcasing his trademark shooting touch and on-court leadership.

The Jazz set the tone early, edging the Pacers 38–34 in the opening quarter before breaking away with a blistering 44-point second period to seize control of the game.

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk chipped in with 20 points, while rookie Ace Bailey impressed with 20 points and four assists. Center Jusuf Nurkic added a double-double, finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds as Utah’s balanced attack proved too much for Indiana to handle.

The Pacers, who dropped to 1–10 on the season, were unable to keep up with Utah’s offensive rhythm, particularly in the third quarter when the Jazz pulled away for good.

Despite scoring 128 points themselves, Indiana’s defensive struggles continued to be their undoing.

The win improved Utah’s record to 4–7, highlighting growing chemistry and confidence within the squad.

The Jazz will next host the Atlanta Hawks on November 14, while the Pacers aim to bounce back when they face the Phoenix Suns in their upcoming fixture.

It is pertinent to mention that Utah’s 152 points rank as the fourth-highest total in franchise history.

The team’s record stands at 154 points — achieved twice, first against Sacramento in April 2021 and again in an overtime win over Detroit in January 2023.

The New Orleans Jazz also recorded 153 points against San Antonio back in April 1978.