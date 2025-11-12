Pakistan dethrones Sri Lanka in ICC ODI team rankings

Pakistan pacer Faheem Ashraf (first to left) celebrates after taking wicket of Kamindu Mendis (not pictured) during the first ODI match against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 12, 2025. - AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan climbed to fourth place in the ICC ODI Team Rankings after a thrilling six-run victory over Sri Lanka in the opening match of the three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The Men in Green edged past Sri Lanka, who slipped to fifth in the latest rankings update, following a hard-fought contest that went down to the final over.

With this result, Pakistan continues to hold a place among the top 10 across all formats — currently ranked seventh in both Tests and T20Is.

The national side has maintained its impressive momentum since the series win against South Africa, where they claimed both the T20I and ODI series by 2-1.

Batting first against the Lankan Lions, Pakistan posted a formidable total of 299-5, powered by an unbeaten century from Salman Ali Agha (105 off 87 balls).

Hussain Talat chipped in with 62 off 63 deliveries, while Mohammad Nawaz added a handy 36 runs.

In reply, Sri Lanka fell short, finishing on 293-9 despite valiant efforts from Wanindu Hasaranga (59 off 52) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (39).

Haris Rauf was the standout performer with the ball, taking 4-61 in his 10 overs. Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah picked up two wickets apiece, while Mohammad Nawaz claimed one.

For the unversed, the second ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at the same venue on Thursday.