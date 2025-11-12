Weir’s 98th-minute equaliser earns Real Madrid crucial Champions League draw

Real Madrid's Caroline Weir in action with Paris St Germain's Olga Carmona in UEFA Women's Champions League on October 16, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Caroline Weir scored a dramatic 98th-minute equaliser to help Real Madrid salvage a 1–1 draw against Paris FC in the UEFA Women’s Champions League at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano on Wednesday.

The result preserved Madrid’s unbeaten run in the group stage, taking them to seven points from their first three matches.

The Scottish international, battling through an ankle injury sustained during the warm-up, struck her 50th goal for the club to level the score after Madrid had struggled to make the most of their chances throughout the match.

Paris FC opened the scoring in the 41st minute when Lorena Azzaro converted from the penalty spot following a handball. Earlier, Linda Caicedo came close to giving Madrid the lead but was denied by the crossbar.

Despite dominating much of the second half, Madrid were frustrated by Paris’ compact defence until Weir’s stunning effort deep into stoppage time rescued a vital point for the hosts.

In his post-match comments, Madrid head coach Pau Quesada praised Weir’s determination and leadership.

“She had some discomfort but played the whole match. She gives us calm, controls the tempo, and shows why she’s so important for us,” Quesada said.

Paris coach Sandrine Soubeyrand also lauded the midfielder’s performance, describing her as “a fantastic player who combines quality and intelligence.”

“We’d warned our players about her because she always finds good positions. She’s a real threat,” Soubeyrand added.

Quesada criticised Paris FC’s time-wasting tactics but credited his side’s discipline and persistence in securing a late draw.

Real Madrid will now shift focus to domestic duties as they prepare to face Barcelona in the Liga F El Clasico on Saturday.