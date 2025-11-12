Match officials announced for Pakistan-hosted T20I tri-series

ICC Match Referee Reon King during the first One Day International between the West Indies and England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on October 31, 2024 in Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda - CWI

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the match officials for the upcoming T20I tri-series featuring hosts Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe, scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi and Lahore from November 17 to 29.

Former West Indies fast bowler Reon King, who is a member of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, will serve as the match referee for the entire seven-match series.

In the opening T20I between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Asif Yaqoob (ICC Emerging Panel of Umpires) and Rashid Riaz (ICC International Panel of Umpires) will officiate on-field, while Faisal Afridi (ICC International Panel of Umpires) will take charge as the third umpire.

Tariq Rasheed, from the PCB’s National Elite Panel of Umpires, will serve as the fourth umpire.

For the second T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on November 19 at the same venue, Faisal Afridi and Rashid Riaz will stand on-field, with Asif Yaqoob and Tariq Rasheed performing third and fourth umpire duties, respectively.

The series then moves to Lahore, where Asif Yaqoob and Faisal Afridi will officiate on-field during the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match on November 22 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Rashid Riaz will act as the third umpire, while Tariq Rasheed will serve as fourth umpire.

In the following day’s fixture (Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, November 23), Rashid Riaz and Faisal Afridi will be the on-field umpires, with Asif Yaqoob and Tariq Rasheed assigned as third and fourth umpire, respectively.

For the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe clash on November 25, Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz will stand on-field, while Ahsan Raza (ICC Elite Panel of Umpires) will take charge as third umpire and Faisal Afridi as fourth umpire.

In the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka encounter on November 27, Ahsan Raza and Faisal Afridi will officiate on-field, with Rashid Riaz and Asif Yaqoob handling third and fourth umpire responsibilities, respectively.

The final match, scheduled for November 29, will see Ahsan Raza and Asif Yaqoob as on-field umpires, with Rashid Riaz serving as third umpire and Faisal Afridi as fourth umpire.