WATCH: Babar Azam takes one-handed stunner during first Sri Lanka ODI

Pakistan players surround teammate Babar Azam (centre) after he takes a one-handed catch during their first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 11, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam turned heads with his fielding skills during the first ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka, underway here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Babar, who is dubbed as one of the safest fielders in the Pakistan men’s cricket team, pulled off a stunner in the 27th over of Sri Lanka’s innings.

Rauf bowled a length ball outside off, which, upon pitching, straightened up, causing Sadeera Samarawickrama to poke at it half-heartedly.

The right-handed batter, as a result, nicked the ball, and Babar, stationed at wide slip, dived to his right to pull off a sensational one-handed catch.

Babar, pleased with his fielding effort, got up and stared at wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who, alongside other teammates, surrounded the former, while the pacer ran in jubilation.

Babar Azam’s stunner helped Pakistan reduce Sri Lanka to 147/4 while defending a 300-run target.

Meanwhile, when this story was filed, the touring side had further slipped to 197/6 in 37 overs, courtesy of Mohammad Nawaz and Naseem Shah.

Put into bat first, Pakistan notched up a formidable total of 299/5 against Sri Lanka in the ODI series opener, courtesy of Salman Ali Agha’s ton, coupled with Hussain Talat’s brisk fifty.

Agha remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with an unbeaten 105 off 87 deliveries, comprising nine fours, while Talat smashed six fours and a six on his way to a 63-ball 62.

Another all-rounder, Mohammad Nawaz, added valuable runs at the backend for Pakistan, with a blistering cameo, scoring an unbeaten 36 off 23 deliveries, smashing five fours and a six.