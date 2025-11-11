Two-tier Test system shelved as WTC expansion on cards: report

South Africa's Temba Bavuma lifts the ICC World Test Championship Mace on the podium with teammates after winning the final against Australia at The Lord's in London on June 14, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: The two-tier Test Championship, which has been a point of discussion in recent International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings, has been shelved as it failed to gain widespread support, international media reported on Tuesday.

According to a report, a recently-established working group, chaired by former New Zealand batter Roger Twose, provided recommendations to the ICC board and Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) over the proposed model during its quarterly meeting, held in Dubai last week.

However, concerns regarding the implementation of the financial model led to the scuttle of the two-tier system. Although it was mooted that established Test-playing nations Australia, England and India would support the teams in division two, the talks did not go far.

Furthermore, opposition from full-member nations such as Pakistan, West Indies and Sri Lanka also contributed to its scuppering.

The report further suggested that following the scrap of the two-tier model proposal, the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) is likely to be expanded to 12 teams from the new cycle, starting in 2027, with the addition of Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Ireland.

For the unversed, the proposal for a two-tier Test system first emerged from the meetings between Cricket Australia (CA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) during the women’s Ashes in January last year.

The CA has been the most vocal advocate for a two-tier Test system, suggesting that ‘Big Three’ – Australia, England and India – should play each other twice every three years instead of two series in four years.

Later, ECB chairman Richard Thompson, however, had voiced strong concerns over the proposed system, fearing the relegation model could hinder England's ability to compete regularly against traditional rivals Australia and India—two of its most commercially valuable matchups.

"We wouldn't want, as England, if we go through a fallow period, to fall into Division Two and not play Australia or India. That simply couldn't happen. Common sense needs to prevail," Thomson told BBC's Test Match Special.