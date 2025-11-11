Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli's unwanted record during first Sri Lanka ODI

Pakistan´s Babar Azam plays a shot during their first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 11, 2025. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam on Tuesday equalled India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli’s unwanted record during the first ODI against Sri Lanka, underway here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Babar, who last scored an international century against Nepal in 2023, walked out to bat at number three, with Pakistan reeling at 14/1 in the fifth over.

The right-handed batter showed glimpses of brilliance during his 29-run knock until Wanindu Hasaranga cleaned him up with a googly in the 24th over.

Babar’s 29-run knock stretched his wait for an international century as he has now gone 83 innings without amassing the milestone across formats.

As a result, Babar drew level with Indian counterpart Kohli on the list of batters with the most innings without scoring an international century, led by Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya.

Notably, Kohli went through a lean patch after scoring a century against Bangladesh in the Kolkata Test in 2019, as he had to wait for three years to eventually score a ton, which came against Afghanistan in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2022.

Players with most innings without scoring century

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) – 88 innings Virat Kohli (India) – 83 innings Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 83 innings Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) – 78 innings

For the unversed, despite Babar Azam’s failure to end his century drought, Pakistan notched up a formidable total of 299/5 against Sri Lanka in the ODI series opener, courtesy of Salman Ali Agha’s ton, coupled with Hussain Talat’s brisk fifty.

Agha remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with an unbeaten 105 off 87 deliveries, comprising nine fours, while Talat smashed six fours and a six on his way to a 63-ball 62.

Another all-rounder, Mohammad Nawaz, added valuable runs at the backend for Pakistan, with a blistering cameo, scoring an unbeaten 36 off 23 deliveries, smashing five fours and a six.