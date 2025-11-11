QEAT: Faham, Awais hit tons to give Faisalabad head start against Islamabad

Faisalabad's Muhammad Awais Zafar (left) and Faham-ul-Haq pose for pictures after the first day of their seventh-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Islamabad at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad on November 11, 2025. — PCB

ABBOTTABAD: Opener Faham-ul-Haq and middle-order batter Muhammad Awais Zafar scored vital centuries to power Faisalabad to a formidable total on the opening day of their seventh-round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) 2025-26 match against Islamabad at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

Faisalabad captain Ali Shan’s decision to bat first proved beneficial as his team finished day one at 322/4 in 81 overs, with centurion Awais unbeaten in the middle.

Shan-led side, however, had a contrasting start to their innings and thus had been reduced to 111/3 as opener Hasan Raza (15), Asim Ali Nasir (27) and Atiq-ur-Rehman (18) fell after making meagre contributions.

Following the slump, Awais joined Faham in the middle, and the duo put Faisalabad in control by putting together 188 runs for the fourth wicket.

Jawad Ali eventually broke the monumental partnership by getting rid of Faham, who scored 109 off 232 deliveries with the help of 18 fours.

Awais, on the other hand, remained firm and knitted an unbeaten 23-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Raees Ahmed, unbeaten on three, to ensure there were no further setbacks.

He remained the top-scorer for Faisalabad with an unbeaten 138 off 139 deliveries, studded with 16 fours and five sixes, and will resume their innings on the second day, alongside Raees.

For Islamabad, Jawad Ali picked up two wickets, while Arsal Sheikh and Hunain Shah could take one apiece on the first day’s play.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, a collective bowling effort helped Abbottabad book Karachi Blues for a modest total on the opening day of their seventh-round QEAT match.

Opting to bat first, Karachi Blues could accumulate 258 runs before being bowled out in 80 overs despite Danish Aziz’s gutsy half-century.

Danish waged a lone battle for Karachi Blues with an unbeaten 89 off 152 deliveries, featuring seven fours and two sixes. Top-order batter Shan Masood was the other notable run-getter with his 48-ball 43.

Khalid Usman was the pick of the bowlers for Abbottabad, taking three wickets, followed by Mehrooz Rasheed, Shahab Khan and skipper Kamran Ghulam with two each, while Aftab Ahmed made one scalp.

In response, Saqib Khan’s fiery opening spell reduced Abbottabad to 13/3 before opener Shahzaib Khan and middle-order batter Mohammad Suleman, unbeaten on 11 and nine, respectively, batted sensibly to help them conclude the day at 31/3 in 14 overs.

The duo will resume Abbottabad’s response on the second day as they still trail Karachi Blues by 227 runs.

In another seventh-round QEAT fixture, Noman Ali’s four-wicket haul helped Lahore Whites bowl out Peshawar for a modest total on the opening day at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

Opting to bat first, Peshawar’s batting unit could yield 245 runs before being folded in 76.1 overs despite opener Israrullah’s gritty half-century up the order.

Israrullah remained the top-scorer with 83 off 120 deliveries, while Iftikhar Ahmed made a notable contribution with a cautious 42 off 104 balls.

Noman led the bowling charge for Lahore Whites with four wickets, followed by Qasim Akram and Mohammad Rameez Jnr with three each.

In response, Lahore Whites could amass 30/2 before the stumps were drawn, with Ali Zaryab and Obaid Shahid, unbeaten on 17 and seven, respectively.

The duo will resume Lahore Whites’ response on day two as they still trail Peshawar by 215 runs.

At the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad, the seventh-round QEAT match between defending champions Sialkot and Multan remained evenly poised after the first day’s play.

Opting to bat first, leaders Sialkot scored 288 all out in 76.3 overs, courtesy of half-centuries by their openers Azan Awais and Mohammad Huraira.

Azan remained the top-scorer for Sialkot with a cautious 81 off 170 deliveries, closely followed by Huraira, who made a 64-ball 60. Middle-order batter Mohsin Riaz was the other notable run-getter, scoring 44.

Ali Usman was the standout bowler for Multan, registering a five-wicket haul. He was supported by Ghulam Haider, who picked up three wickets, while Huzaifa Ayub and Sharoon Siraj chipped in with one apiece.

In response, Multan scored 63/2 in 13 overs, with experienced opener Imran Butt top-scoring with 31 until falling victim to Mehran Mumtaz, who bagged two wickets for 12 runs in his three overs.

At the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, Salman Khan Jnr’s gritty century, coupled with Khushdil Shah’s brisk fifty, powered FATA to 271/5 on the opening day of their seventh-round fixture against Bahawalpur.

Salman remained the top-scorer with 114 off 209 deliveries, comprising 11 fours, followed by Khushdil, who made 95 from 109 balls, smashing 12 fours and two sixes.

The duo also shared a 156-run partnership for the third wicket, recovering FATA from 18/2.

Besides them, middle-order batter Mohammad Sarwar Afridi made a notable contribution with 43 off 136 deliveries, featuring one four and two sixes.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper batter Rehan Afridi and Haroon Sadaqat, unbeaten on four and seven, respectively, will resume FATA’s first innings on the second day.

For Bahawalpur, Mohammad Imran and Gulfam Aziz took two wickets, while Mohammad Umair could pick up one on the opening day.