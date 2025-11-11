RFEF hits unnotified procedure after Yamal quits national squad

Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates after Fabian Ruiz scores their second goal against Georgia in Euro 2024 on June 30, 2024. — Reuters

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has criticised the procedure carried out without prior notification to the national team's medical staff following right winger Lamine Yamal's withdrawal from the squad ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey.

RFEF announced that the 18-year-old Barcelona winger had a radiofrequency procedure on Monday, and he has missed five games for his team due to the injury.

The federation further stated that the medical procedure involving a national team player took place without informing the team’s official medical staff beforehand.

"This procedure was performed without prior notification to the national team's medical staff, who only learned of the details through a report received at 10:40 p.m. last night, which indicated a medical recommendation for rest for 7-10 days," RFEF said in a statement.

It added that they prioritise players' health and decided to let the player leave the national team temporarily.

"In view of this situation, and prioritising the player's health, safety and well-being at all times, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has taken the decision to release the player from the current squad."

Yamal has played 11 games for Barcelona this season and scored six goals and assisted six, and has played for Spain 23 times.

Spain stands first in Group E with 12 points after playing four games and scoring 15 goals. Turkey follows in second place with three wins and one loss, scoring 13 goals and conceding 10, for a total of nine points.

Spain will face Georgia on Saturday in Tbilisi before hosting Turkey on Tuesday in Seville.