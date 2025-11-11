Trevoh Chalobah replaces injured Marc Guehi in England squad

An undated picture of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah. — Englandfootball

LONDON: Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has been called up to the England squad as a replacement for Marc Guehi, who suffered a foot injury during Crystal Palace’s UEFA Conference League clash against AZ Alkmaar last week.

Chalobah will link up with the Three Lions ahead of their final World Cup qualifying fixtures against Serbia and Albania, reuniting with former Chelsea boss and current England manager Thomas Tuchel.

The 25-year-old earned his first senior England call-up under Tuchel in May, making his debut against Senegal.

However, he was overlooked for the last two international breaks before earning a recall this month.

Chalobah has been a consistent presence for Chelsea this season, stepping in for the injured Levi Colwill and impressing with his versatility across the backline.

Despite this, Tuchel — who has attended several Chelsea matches this season — had previously admitted the defender was “unlucky” to miss out on the September squad to face Andorra and Serbia.

Tuchel played a key role in Chalobah’s development, having handed him his Chelsea debut in 2021.

This season, Chalobah has featured in all but four matches for the Blues, who currently sit third in the Premier League, have reached the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, and are competing in the Champions League league phase.

Meanwhile, further changes to the England squad are expected, with Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe confirming that winger Anthony Gordon and goalkeeper Nick Pope will both withdraw due to injury concerns.