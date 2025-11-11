Cristiano Ronaldo reveals potential retirement date

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Portugal and Hungary at Estadio Jose Alvalade on October 14, 2025 in Lisbon, Portugal. - Reuters

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will mark the end of his illustrious international career, as he prepares to draw the curtain on one of football’s greatest journeys.

Speaking via video link at a Saudi forum on Tuesday, the 40-year-old forward—who has scored over 950 goals for club and country—said he plans to retire from football within “one or two years.”

“Definitely, yes,” Ronaldo said when asked if the 2026 edition would be his final World Cup. “I’m gonna be 41 years old, and I think it will be the moment.”

The Al Nassr star, who joined the Saudi club in 2023, also elaborated on his recent remarks about retiring “soon.”

“Let’s be honest, when I say soon, it’s probably one or two years. I’ll still be in the game,” he added.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner hopes to feature in a record sixth World Cup next year. His closest attempt to lifting the trophy came in 2006, when Portugal reached the semi-finals before losing to France.

Portugal are yet to confirm their qualification for the 2026 tournament in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, but can secure their spot with a win over Ireland on Thursday.

Ronaldo recently became the all-time top scorer in World Cup qualifying history, netting twice against Hungary to reach 41 goals and surpassing Guatemala’s Carlos Ruiz (39).

He also holds the record for most international goals, with 143 strikes for Portugal.

In an emotional interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored last week, Ronaldo spoke candidly about the challenges of retirement.

“It will be difficult? Yes. Probably I’ll cry, yes. I’m an open person—it will be very, very difficult,” he admitted.

Since leaving Manchester United for the second time in late 2022, Ronaldo has become a central figure in Saudi Arabia’s growing football scene.

His move to Al Nassr reportedly earns him €200 million per year, and he extended his contract by two more years in June.

Last month, Bloomberg named Ronaldo as football’s first-ever billionaire, while Forbes ranked him the world’s highest-paid footballer for the sixth time in ten years, estimating his total earnings at $280 million—more than double Lionel Messi’s projected income for the season.

Saudi Arabia, which continues to invest heavily in sports as part of its Vision 2030 initiative, was confirmed as the host of the 2034 FIFA World Cup last December.