Pakistan edge past Sri Lanka in ODI series opener despite Hasaranga’s grit

Pakistan´s Haris Rauf (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 11, 2025. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Salman Ali Agha’s brisk century, followed by Haris Rauf’s four-wicket haul, led Pakistan to a narrow six-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a daunting 300-run target, Sri Lanka could accumulate 293/9 in their allotted 50 overs despite Wanindu Hasaranga’s gutsy half-century.

Hasaranga remained the top-scorer for the touring side with a valiant 59 off 52 deliveries until falling victim to Naseem Shah in the penultimate over when Sri Lanka needed 21 runs in nine balls.

Besides the all-rounder, middle-order batter Sadeera Samarawickrama (39), debutant opener Kamil Mishara (38) and captain Charith Asalanka (32) made significant contributions, but their efforts eventually proved insufficient to lead Sri Lanka to glory.

Haris led the bowling charge for Pakistan with figures of 4/49 in his 10 overs, followed by Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah with two each, while Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with one.

Put into bat first, the Green Shirts accumulated 299/5 in their allotted 50 overs, courtesy of a vital fifth-wicket partnership between Agha and Talat.

The home side got off to a shaky start to their innings as in-form opener Saim Ayub (six) fell victim to Asitha Fernando in the fifth over with just 18 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, star batter Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman added valuable runs to the total by putting together 54 runs for the second wicket.

With Babar and Fakhar in the middle, Pakistan were comfortably placed at 68/1 in 17.4 overs, before Wanindu Hasaranga forced Sri Lanka’s comeback by taking three wickets in quick succession.

The spinner dismissed Fakhar, Mohammad Rizwan (five) and Babar as Pakistan slipped to 95/4 in 23.2 overs.

Fakhar and Babar made notable contributions to Pakistan’s total with 32 and 29, respectively.

Following the brief collapse, the all-rounder duo of Agha and Talat scripted an astounding turnaround by putting together 138 runs during their fifth-wicket partnership, which saw both batters score half-centuries.

The crucial stand was eventually broken by Maheesh Theekshana in the 44th over when he trapped Talat lbw with a quicker one.

The left-handed batter walked back after scoring 62 off just 63 deliveries, comprising six fours and a six.

Agha, on the other hand, stood his ground firmly and returned unbeaten after top-scoring for Pakistan with 105 off 87 deliveries, featuring nine fours.

He received adequate support from fellow all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz, who played a brisk cameo, scoring an unbeaten 36 off 23 deliveries, laced with five fours and a six.

Hasaranga was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka, taking three wickets for 54 runs in his 10 overs, while Theekshana and Fernando could pick up one apiece.