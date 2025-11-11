Bangladesh spinners regain control as Ireland stumble on day 1 of Sylhet Test

Bangladesh players celebrate during the first Test match against Ireland at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on November 11, 2025. – BCB

SYLHET: Bangladesh’s spinners wrested back control from Ireland on the first day of the Sylhet Test, with the visitors ending the day on a disappointing 270 for 8 after a promising start.

Ireland had begun the day brightly, with Paul Stirling and debutant Cade Carmichael putting together a 96-run second-wicket stand.

Stirling, opening for only the second time in his Test career, scored 60 with a dominant display through the off-side, hitting seven of his nine boundaries in that region.

The 22-year-old Carmichael looked composed on his Test debut, scoring a confident 59.

Curtis Campher and Lorcan Tucker contributed valuable runs in the forties, while 19-year-old debutant Jordan Neill impressed late in the day with an unbeaten 30 featuring crisp drives.

The visitors’ middle session, however, saw them lose momentum. From 96 for 1, Ireland slipped to 184 for 4. Bangladesh finally struck in the final session, breaking the partnership between Campher and Tucker.

Campher, who had struck six boundaries including two sixes in his 44 off 94 balls, was Murad’s first Test wicket, caught at slip.

Tucker followed soon after, stumped off Murad’s flight for 41. Mehidy Hasan Miraz then claimed the wicket of Andy McBrine, also stumped, for five.

Ireland fought back late through a 48-run eighth-wicket stand between Neill and Barry McCarthy. Neill made 30 with three fours and a six before falling on the final ball of the day.

Bangladesh could have made earlier inroads, having missed three key chances in the morning session. Stirling was dropped twice—at slip and gully—while Taijul Islam spilled Carmichael’s chance at short square-leg between overs 4 and 7.

Despite the reprieves, Stirling and Carmichael navigated the early difficulty, finding regular boundaries, especially Stirling with his powerful backward point shots.

In the middle session, Bangladesh’s bowlers tightened the screws. Nahid Rana dismissed Stirling in the first over after lunch, caught at second slip, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz trapped Harry Tector lbw for one in the next.

Carmichael reached his fifty but was soon dismissed for 59. Najmul Hossain Shanto also dropped Tucker on 11 late in the second session, adding to Ireland’s woes.

Miraz took three wickets, while debutant left-arm spinner Hasan Murad chipped in with two crucial scalps.

Bangladesh’s spinners now hold the upper hand as Ireland look to regroup on Day 2.