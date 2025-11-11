Judd Trump cruises into Champion of Champions semis

An undated picture of world number one Judd Trump. — WST

LEICESTER: Judd Trump has secured his place in the semi-finals of the Champion of Champions for the seventh time, defeating Bai Yulu 4-1 and Lei Peifan 6-2 on Monday.

Trump dropped the opening frame to Women’s World Champion Bai Yulu but quickly regained control, winning the next four frames with impressive breaks of 50, 84, and 71 to advance to the group final.

In his clash with debutant Lei Peifan—who had earlier defeated Masters champion Shaun Murphy 4-1—Trump started strong with a 60-break, but Peifan responded with a stunning 101 to level the match.

Despite opportunities to claim more frames, Peifan was unable to capitalise, allowing Trump to pull ahead to a 5-1 advantage.

Peifan briefly fought back with a 72 in frame seven, but Trump sealed his victory in frame eight with a 71.

World number one Trump, who won this event in 2021, praised his strong start and expressed confidence in maintaining his form throughout the week.

"It’s always a great feeling to get off to a strong start in this event. Every player in the field is capable of beating anyone, so you have to be sharp from the very first frame," Trump said.

"I felt good out there today, found my rhythm early, and hopefully I can carry that form through the rest of the week. I just tried to play my best, and I feel like I did that today," he added.

In Tuesday’s highly anticipated matches, Mark Allen will face current World Champion Zhao Xintong, while 2024 World Champion Kyren Wilson will take on in-form Jack Lisowski.