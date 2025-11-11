Marcus Trescothick defends England’s limited Ashes preparation

England head coach Marcus Trescothick before match three of the T20 International Series between Ireland and England at Malahide Cricket Ground in Dublin. - AFP

England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick has defended the team’s streamlined preparation ahead of their three-day warm-up match against the Lions at Lilac Hill in Perth on Thursday.

The match serves as England’s only on-field practice before the first Ashes Test at Optus Stadium next Friday.

Trescothick described the approach as “the way of the modern game,” noting that Ashes tours have historically begun with multiple warm-up fixtures against domestic or invitational teams.

However, in recent series, such matches have been reduced as boards aim to streamline schedules.

“It's the way that series are generally done nowadays—for us and other opposition teams around the world,” Trescothick told reporters on Tuesday.

“With the volume of cricket that's played elsewhere, you don’t always have the time for two or three first-class games like in the past. You make the most of a prep game or training facilities, and that’s the approach we’ve taken,” he added.

Since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took over as head coach and captain, England have largely moved away from traditional warm-up matches, favoring training camps and intra-squad games—a strategy that has still seen them start series strongly.

They have won the first Test in each of their last five overseas tours, including India, Pakistan, and New Zealand last year.

Michael Vaughan, who opened the batting alongside Trescothick during England’s 2002-03 Ashes tour, questioned the value of preparing on a club ground, warning it may “bounce really low” ahead of a first Test at Optus Stadium, which is expected to be fast with steep bounce.

Trescothick, however, said England were “very happy” with their preparation.

“We’ve had facilities here with the nets and out in the middle, plus the prep game. In my day, playing at the WACA was unique, but you adapt to different pitches and facilities. We’ll have three days of prep at Optus and go from there. We’re very happy at the moment.”

Batter Ben Duckett, set to open in the first Test, arrived in Perth last week and said facing England’s fast bowlers in nets has been “pretty good” preparation after the white-ball tour of New Zealand.

“We play a lot of cricket at the minute, so we’re not lacking gametime,” Duckett told the Willow Talk podcast. “Facing Jofra [Archer], Woody [Mark Wood], and those guys every day is good prep.”

England’s minimalist approach has drawn criticism from former players, with Ian Botham suggesting the slim schedule “borders on arrogance.”

It contrasts sharply with Australia’s build-up, with 14 of their 15-man squad for the first Test participating in the ongoing Sheffield Shield fixtures.