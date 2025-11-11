Andy Robertson admits Liverpool face tough title challenge after Man City loss

Liverpool's Andy Robertson celebrates after the match against Aston Villa in Premier League on November 1, 2025. — Reuters

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has acknowledged that his side faces a major challenge in the Premier League title race following their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

After 11 games, league leaders Arsenal extended their advantage to four points, leaving Liverpool eight points behind. The Reds now sit in ninth place after losing five matches this season—one more than their total defeats last year.

Despite a record £446 million ($598 million) spent during the summer transfer window to strengthen the squad, Liverpool have struggled to find consistency. Robertson, however, stressed that it is still too early to panic.

“Obviously, we've given ourselves a huge uphill battle,” Robertson told the club website.

“But I don't think any of the teams will really look at the league table until we're halfway through. We have got to pick up points on a more consistent basis. Then let's see where we are after Christmas time or whatever,” he added.

He added that the team is focusing on winning matches one at a time rather than worrying about the title race at this stage.

“I don't think you can talk about the title this early on in the season, regardless of what position you're in. You need to consistently start winning games again for that to even come into question. It's definitely not a question that's getting spoken about in the changing room or anything,” Robertson said.