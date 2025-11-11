Former Angels and Cubs star Kyle Hendricks to retire after 2025 season

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sep 4, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Former Los Angeles Angels and Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks is set to retire following the 2025 season, multiple media outlets reported on Monday.

Hendricks, 35, signed a one-year contract with the Angels ahead of the 2025 season. He made 31 starts this year, his most since 2021, posting a 4.76 ERA.

The right-hander will retire as both a World Series champion and an ERA title winner.

Hendricks began his Major League Baseball career with the Chicago Cubs in 2014, making an immediate impact with 13 starts in his rookie season, pitching 80.1 innings with a 2.46 ERA.

By 2016, he had become a cornerstone of the Cubs’ rotation, posting a 2.13 ERA across 31 appearances.

During that postseason, Hendricks made five starts with a 1.42 ERA over 25.1 innings, helping the Cubs secure their historic World Series title.

Over 11 seasons with Chicago, Hendricks recorded a 3.68 ERA, threw 1,580.1 innings, and struck out 1,259 batters. He struggled in 2024, however, posting a career-high 5.92 ERA with his lowest strikeout rate since his rookie season, and subsequently elected free agency.

In 2025, Hendricks went 8–10 with a 4.76 ERA in 31 starts, striking out 114 and walking 43 across 164 2/3 innings. With 270 career starts, he tied Hippo Vaughn for ninth in franchise history, while his 1,259 strikeouts rank seventh.

Hendricks also reached a milestone this season, making his 300th career start for the Angels on Sunday in Colorado, tossing seven shutout innings against the Rockies at Coors Field.

Hendricks’ retirement leaves the Angels needing to replace both him and left-hander Tyler Anderson, who will enter free agency after a 2–8 record and a 4.56 ERA in 2025.

With Hendricks’ departure, the Angels currently hold baseball’s third-worst record since the midseason break.