Jannik Sinner cruises past Auger-Aliassime in ATP Finals opener

Italy's Jannik Sinner after winning his group stage match against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime on November 10, 2025. — Reuters

TURIN: Italy’s top-ranked player, Jannik Sinner, began his bid to defend the ATP Finals title with a commanding 7-5, 6-1 victory over Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime at a packed Inalpi Arena on Monday.

Meeting for the fourth time since August, Sinner dominated early, claiming the first set while conceding just three points on his serve.

Despite hitting eight aces, Auger-Aliassime struggled against Sinner’s aggressive baseline game and required medical attention during the second set.

Sinner quickly raced to a 3-0 lead before Auger-Aliassime took a medical timeout for a left calf issue.

Displaying precision with drop shots and consistent pressure, Sinner closed out the match with an ace, much to the delight of the home crowd.

Reflecting on his performance, Sinner acknowledged the challenge posed by his opponent.

“It was a very tough match until 6-5. I had some chances to break,” Sinner said.

“He played very aggressive tennis, so I’m happy to overcome a tough test today. Winning the first match is very important in this competition and format,” he added.

He also wished Auger-Aliassime a speedy recovery.

Sinner’s victory continues his impressive run on indoor hardcourts, extending his winning streak to 27 games following last year’s defeat to Novak Djokovic in the Finals.

In other action from the Bjorn Borg Group, Alexander Zverev overcame Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6(6). With the win, Sinner aims to stay on track in the race for the year-end No. 1 ranking, currently contested with Carlos Alcaraz.