Ben Duckett hails Stokes as key to England’s Ashes hopes

Ben Stokes of England chats with Ben Duckett during Day Five of the 4th Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford on July 27, 2025 in Manchester, England. - AFP

England batter Ben Duckett has backed captain Ben Stokes to lead the side with his all-round brilliance as the team gears up for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia.

With the first Test just 10 days away, England are quietly building momentum for the crucial ICC World Test Championship series.

England have not won a Test in Australia since 2010/11, when Andrew Strauss guided them to a 3-1 series victory. Since then, the tourists have managed only two draws and suffered 13 defeats in 15 Test outings Down Under.

Duckett expressed confidence in Stokes’ preparation, praising his intensity in training. Speaking to the Willow Talk podcast, Duckett said,

"I can only say we've been out here for a few days and he's been in beast mode. He has been running, bowling two spells, batting for two hours. The way he trains these days is something I've never seen before."

Stokes’ role as an all-rounder is vital. He is only the third male Test cricketer, after Garry Sobers and Jacques Kallis, to achieve over 7,000 runs and 200 wickets. Duckett added,

"He's probably the most important man in this side when he's bowling. So hopefully he stays fit for all five Tests and bowls in every game because he's crucial for us."

Stokes’ fitness takes on added importance as Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins recovers from a back injury and will miss the opening Test, with Steve Smith stepping in as captain.

However, Australia still boasts a strong bowling attack led by Mitchell Starc (402 wickets at 27.02), Josh Hazlewood (295 wickets at 24.21), Nathan Lyon (562 wickets at 30.14), and Scott Boland (62 wickets at 16.53).

Acknowledging the challenge, Duckett said, "You know how tough it is for touring sides coming over here. I'm not expecting or setting myself any targets. I know I'm opening against probably the best bowling attack in the world in their home conditions."

He also outlined England’s tactical approach for the series.

"There are moments as an opening batter, for example at Perth, where we've got five overs to survive at the end of the day. I did it against India last summer — just get through it. I don't care how many runs you've got, just be there in the morning."

Duckett stressed that the team is now focused on smart, impactful batting rather than reckless aggression.

"In the past, I might have scored 80 off 60 balls, which looks great, but it didn’t always put my side in a strong position. Now it’s about seizing the right moments, building on them, and converting starts into big scores."

The 2025/26 Ashes series begins on 21 November, with the first Test scheduled in Perth.