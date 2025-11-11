Three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur announces pregnancy

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates winning her second round match against Colombia's Camila Osorio on January 16, 2025. — Reuters

Tunisian former world number two Ons Jabeur has announced that she is expecting her first child and will be stepping away from professional tennis for an extended maternity break.

Earlier in July, Jabeur revealed she was considering a break from tennis, saying she was no longer fully happy with the sport and wanted to focus on herself.

The three-time Grand Slam runner-up, affectionately known as the "Minister of Happiness," hinted at a brief hiatus to recharge while teasing a future comeback.







"I took a little break to reset and recharge... Turns out, we’ve been planning the cutest comeback ever,” Jabeur posted on Instagram. She announced her pregnancy, playfully calling her baby boy “the team’s tiniest teammate,” expected to arrive in April.

"The court will have to wait a little longer, because soon… we’ll be welcoming our tiniest teammate. Baby boy joining the team in April,” she added.

Jabeur last competed at Wimbledon on June 30, losing in the first round to Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova before withdrawing due to breathing difficulties. She has previously struggled with asthma, which also affected her during the 2025 Australian Open.

Currently ranked 79th in the world, the 31-year-old will be setting aside her career temporarily to focus on her growing family.

Over her career, Jabeur has won five WTA singles titles and has been candid about her battles with depression amid the demands of the professional tennis tour.

Her announcement highlights ongoing concerns about the challenges faced by players on the grueling tennis calendar.