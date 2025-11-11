Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl against Pakistan in first ODI

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (left) and Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka at the toss ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 11, 2025. - PCB

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan, being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Asitha Fernando.

Head-to-Head:

Historically, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have faced each other 157 times in ODIs, with Pakistan holding the upper hand, having won 93 matches compared to Sri Lanka’s 59. One match ended in a tie, while four produced no result.

Matches played: 157

Pakistan won: 93

Sri Lanka won: 59

Tie/No Result: 1/4

Form Guide:

Pakistan will look to maintain their winning momentum after clinching both the T20I and ODI series against South Africa by 2–1.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will aim to extend their successful run, having secured back-to-back ODI series victories against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. They will be keen to start the series on a high note against Pakistan.

Pakistan: W, L, W, L, L (most recent first)

Sri Lanka: W, W, W, L, W