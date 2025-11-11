Green Bay packers center Elgton Jenkins sidelined with ankle injury

An undated picture of Packers center Elgton Jenkins (left). — Reuters

GREEN BAY: Packers center Elgton Jenkins suffered a lower-leg fracture during Monday night’s 10-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to X-ray reports.

Jenkins, 29, has displayed remarkable versatility throughout his NFL career, having played left guard, left tackle, right guard, right tackle, and center.

He notably became the only Packers lineman since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to start at guard, center, and tackle in the same season (2020).

He was also part of offensive lines that achieved rare franchise feats, including two consecutive playoff games in 2023 without allowing a sack.

This offseason, Jenkins switched to center after earning All-Pro honors at left guard. He was injured when quarterback Jordan Love rolled into his leg while being tackled.

Jenkins was helped off the field and later carted to the locker room just before halftime. Initially, the team reported the injury as an ankle issue.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur expressed concern after the game, saying the situation “doesn’t sound promising.”

Replay footage indicated Jenkins’ left ankle was caught beneath Love during the tackle, likely causing the injury.

Sean Rhyan, who has started 21 games over the past two seasons, replaced Jenkins at center. If Jenkins is sidelined long-term, Rhyan is expected to take over as the starter.

Other offensive line backups include Darian Kinnard, rookie Anthony Belton, Jacob Monk, and Donovan Jennings. Monk, a healthy scratch in Monday’s game, remains part of the depth chart.

Jenkins is under contract through 2026. However, his salary cap hit is set to rise to $24.8 million that year.

The Packers could save $20 million by releasing or trading him, meaning a season-ending injury could potentially end his tenure in Green Bay.

The Packers are scheduled to face the New York Giants on November 16 at MetLife Stadium.