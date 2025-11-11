Vít Krejci’s career-high 28 points propel Hawks past Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden passes the ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci (right) during the first half at Intuit Dome on Nov 10, 2025. — Reuters

INGLEWOOD: Vít Krejci exploded for a career-high 28 points, including a personal best eight 3-pointers, to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a thrilling 105-102 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome on Monday.



Coming off the bench, Krejci was near-perfect from beyond the arc, sinking eight of 10 attempts and finishing nine of 13 overall in 30 minutes.

His defensive effort proved just as vital, as he blocked a key three-point attempt in the final seconds to seal the Hawks’ win.

Kristaps Porziņģis returned after resting on Saturday and added 20 points, while Jalen Johnson, also returning from injury, nearly recorded a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

The Hawks erased a 17-point deficit in the second quarter, outscoring the Clippers 33-23 to seize control of the game. Atlanta has now won five of their last seven contests, starting a four-game Western Conference road trip on a strong note.

James Harden led the Clippers with 35 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, including 19 points in the fourth quarter. Ivica Zubac recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

However, Los Angeles struggled without the services of Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and Bradley Beal (hip), both sidelined.

Krejci’s hot shooting, including five first-half 3-pointers, sparked the Hawks’ comeback, while his clutch shots in the fourth quarter kept Atlanta ahead.

After Harden’s late four-point play cut the deficit to three, Krejci’s block on Nicolas Batum’s final three-point attempt secured the victory.