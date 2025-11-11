Head Coach Tahir Zaman's absence creates stir in national Hockey team

An undated picture of Pakistan Hockey Team coach Tahir Zaman. - File

LAHORE: Players of the national hockey team have expressed disappointment over the unavailability of head coach Tahir Zaman ahead of an important series, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

According to player sources, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and coach Tahir should have resolved the matter through mutual understanding, as the team benefits significantly from the presence of the head coach.

Sources added that the head coach should have shown flexibility regarding player matters.

The uncertainty over his availability until a few hours before departure had a negative impact on the team’s preparations.

The players reportedly felt that instead of demanding players be dropped for arriving late to camp, penalties could have been imposed. For the sake of the country, differences could have been set aside before such an important series.

Sources revealed that Zaman had initially requested action against two players for reporting late to camp, but PHF officials prevented the removal of the players ahead of the crucial series. Instead, the PHF imposed fines on all latecomers.

Disagreements between PHF officials and Tahir Zaman over this matter eventually led to the coach’s resignation.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Usman has been appointed head coach for the Bangladesh tour, while Tahir Zaman will also be unavailable for the Spain tour, sources confirmed.

The PHF has indicated that a foreign coach will be hired for the upcoming Pro Hockey League.

The first match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played in Dhaka on November 13. The winner of the series will qualify for the World Cup qualifiers.