John Cena beats Dominik Mysterio to win Intercontinental gold and Grand Slam glory

John Cena celebrate's his win during Monday Night RAW at TD Garden on November 10, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. - WWE

BOSTON: John Cena achieved a historic milestone on Monday night by defeating Dominik Mysterio to capture the Intercontinental Championship during the latest episode of WWE Raw.

The victory officially crowns Cena as the 25th Superstar in WWE history to complete the prestigious Grand Slam — holding the WWE, Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Championships at least once in his illustrious career.

Mysterio entered the bout as the reigning Intercontinental Champion, having held the title since WrestleMania earlier this year.

The match was fiercely contested, featuring high drama and several controversial moments — including a submission attempt that went unnoticed by the referee.

Despite Mysterio’s underhanded tactics, Cena maintained his composure and ultimately turned the tide in his favor.

The decisive moment came when Mysterio attempted a Frog Splash, only for Cena to counter with his trademark Attitude Adjustment, securing the three-count and the championship.

This match carried extra significance for Cena, who had never before competed for the Intercontinental title on television.

His prior attempts came only at untelevised house shows, making Monday’s clash a long-awaited and perhaps final opportunity as the 48-year-old legend approaches the twilight of his career.

Mysterio had attempted to derail Cena’s farewell run by taunting him ahead of the contest, claiming superiority over the 17-time world champion.

WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque later made the match official, setting the stage for a showdown that concluded with Cena’s emotional triumph.

With this victory, Cena joins an exclusive list of Grand Slam Champions that includes Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kane, Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero and several other WWE icons.

The accomplishment cements Cena’s legacy as one of the most decorated performers in professional wrestling history, combining longevity, versatility, and excellence across multiple championship divisions.

The win also marks the beginning of a new tournament to determine Cena’s final opponent in what has been billed as his farewell tour — a fitting tribute to a career defined by resilience, respect, and record-breaking success.