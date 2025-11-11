Gattuso confirms Chiesa’s withdrawal from Italy’s crucial World Cup qualifiers

Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso applauds fans after the match on October 14, 2025. — Reuters

ROME: Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso confirmed on Monday that Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa has withdrawn from the national squad ahead of their final two World Cup qualifying matches against Moldova and Norway.

The Azzurri, who failed to qualify for the last two World Cups, will first travel to face Moldova on Thursday before a decisive clash against Group I leaders Norway in Milan on Sunday.

Gattuso revealed that Chiesa personally requested to be excused from the matches, which will determine whether Italy secures automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup in North America or must advance through the playoffs.

The Italian coach said he respected Chiesa’s decision and declined to disclose details of their private conversation.

“I often talk to him. We have to respect the decisions and problems that each of us has,” Gattuso told reporters.

“We know well what we tell each other, and I must respect what the player tells me. I can’t say anything else.”

Chiesa, who last represented Italy at the 2024 European Championship, has struggled for consistent playing time at Liverpool this season. The 28-year-old has made 12 appearances across all competitions, contributing two goals and three assists.

Norway currently leads Group I with 18 points, three ahead of Italy, as the race for direct World Cup qualification enters its decisive phase.