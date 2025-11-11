Grayson Allen’s 42 points power Suns past Pelicans

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen celebrates with teammates after being pulled from the game after setting the franchise record for three pointers in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at the Mortgage Matchup Center on Nov 10, 2025. — Reuters

PHOENIX: Grayson Allen delivered a sensational performance, erupting for 42 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a dominant 121–98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in their NBA clash at the PHX Arena on Monday.

Allen was unstoppable throughout the game, combining efficient shooting with relentless energy to inspire the Suns to their sixth win of the season, improving their record to 6–5.

Phoenix set the tone early, scoring 29 points in the opening quarter and 35 more in the second to establish control. The Pelicans struggled to match the Suns’ offensive rhythm and defensive intensity, trailing significantly by halftime.

Dillon Brooks contributed 18 points and five rebounds, while Devin Booker added 19 points, four rebounds, and three assists in a well-balanced team effort.

Royce O’Neale chipped in with 14 points and five rebounds, highlighting the Suns’ depth and versatility.

Center Mark Williams anchored the paint with six rebounds and two assists, limiting New Orleans’ inside presence. Off the bench, Collin Gillespie scored six points in 13 minutes, and Jordan Goodwin provided valuable support with four assists and five rebounds.

The Suns’ strong bench play maintained their momentum even when the starters rested, underscoring their growing team chemistry.

For the Pelicans, offensive struggles continued as they failed to overcome Phoenix’s disciplined defence, dropping to 2–8 on the season.

Allen’s career night not only electrified the home crowd but also served as a statement of the Suns’ improving cohesion and confidence as the season progresses.