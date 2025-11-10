WATCH: Shadab Khan, Ali Raza feature in practice match after rehabilitation

Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan pictured during a practice match at the LCCA Ground in Lahore on November 10, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan’s experienced all-rounder Shadab Khan and emerging pacer Ali Raza participated in a practice match here at the LCCA Ground on Monday after completing their respective rehabilitation processes.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ali was seen bowling at full potential, troubling the batters with his searing pace, while Shadab looked in control in both departments.

The cricket board further shared that the duo’s performances were analysed by the academy’s coaches, while Director National High-Performance Centre Aqib Javed also witnessed the practice match.

آل راؤنڈر شاداب خان اور فاسٹ باؤلر علی رضا کی ایل سی سی اے گراؤنڈ لاہور میں پریکٹس میچ میں شرکت۔



دونوں کھلاڑیوں کی نیشنل کرکٹ اکیڈمی میں ری ہیب کے بعد میچ فٹنس جانچنے کے لیے شرکت۔



اکیڈمی کوچز نے شاداب خان اور علی رضا کی کارکردگی کا جائزہ لیا۔



ڈائریکٹر ہائی پرفارمنس سینٹر عاقب… pic.twitter.com/50d3Q8YmCs — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) November 10, 2025

For the unversed, Shadab underwent surgery in the United Kingdom a few months ago after persistent discomfort in his right shoulder — an issue that had been troubling him before Pakistan’s three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in Dhaka in July.

Following medical consultations, surgery was deemed necessary to fully resolve the problem.

The 27-year-old resumed training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as part of his rehabilitation last month and participated in fielding and bowling sessions under the supervision of the academy’s coaches.

The leg-spinner, who served as Pakistan’s vice-captain during the white-ball tour of New Zealand earlier this year, missed several key assignments during his recovery period, including the away T20I series against Bangladesh, the white-ball tour of the West Indies, the tri-nation T20I series involving the UAE and Afghanistan, the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 and the white-ball home series against South Africa.

He is also not included in the Green Shirts' squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, and the subsequent T20I tri-series featuring Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

For the unversed, Shadab last represented Pakistan in the three-match T20I series at home against Bangladesh, where he claimed four wickets and scored 48 and seven runs in two innings.