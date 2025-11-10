Five suspects arrested over firing at Naseem Shah’s residence: police

Pakistan's Naseem Shah reacts during their first ODI against South Africa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 4, 2025. — AFP

LOWER DIR: Five individuals were detained in suspicion of firing at national cricketer Naseem Shah’s residence here, sources told Geo Super on Monday.

According to the Police, the unidentified gunmen targeted the main entrance and windows of Naseem’s residence in Mayar here, while a parked vehicle also sustained damage.

“The firing damaged the main gate, windows, and a vehicle at the property. Police reached the scene, and five suspects have been taken into custody. Mayar Police Station has registered a case, and further action is underway to arrest those involved,” police stated.

Fortunately, Naseem’s family remained safe in the incident, while the pacer is currently in Rawalpindi as the national team is gearing up to take on Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series, scheduled to run from November 11 to 15.

Naseem will then represent Pakistan in the T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from November 17 to 29.

Pakistan Squads

For Sri Lanka ODIs:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha.

For T20I Tri-series:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.

Sri Lanka Tour of Pakistan schedule:

11 November – First ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 13 November – Second ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 15 November – Third ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

T20I Tri-Series schedule: