Jason Roy says Hundred postponement a 'huge shame'

England batsman Jason Roy believes the coronavirus-enforced postponement of the Hundred is a missed opportunity for cricket to capitalise on the buzz from last year´s World Cup triumph.

With a new tournament, a new format and new city-based franchises, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was aiming to attract a fresh audience to the game.

England, with Roy in the side, defeated New Zealand last year in an unforgettable Lord´s final that captivated the host country.

But COVID-19 has forced a year´s delay, with the ECB keen to avoid empty grounds and absent overseas stars diluting the inaugural edition.

Roy, a top-tier Â£125,000 ($157,000) pick by Oval Invincibles, understands the decision.

"It´s a huge shame that we won´t be able get out in front of a home crowd again," he said. "It is hugely disappointing but there are bigger things at stake.

"Obviously there was a huge incentive for the ECB, it was a huge competition that they put a lot of money into but it´s only right that it be delayed until next year.

"You want the best players coming over and at the moment they can´t. Unfortunately that´s just the way it is at the moment."

