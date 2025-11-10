Star-studded commentary panel unveiled for Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI series

Waqar Younis looks on during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 between Australia and Pakistan at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on October 20, 2023 in Bangalore, India. - ICC

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced a star-studded commentary lineup for the upcoming three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, set to commence on Tuesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The panel includes former Sri Lankan middle-order batter Russel Arnold and right-arm off-break bowler Roshan Abeysinghe, alongside Pakistan’s renowned duo — former opening batter Aamir Sohail and legendary pacer Waqar Younis.

Former Pakistan women’s cricketer Urooj Mumtaz will also join the commentary team, while Zainab Abbas will take on hosting duties as the series presenter.

It is pertinent to mention that the Men in Green recently wrapped up a successful home series against South Africa, which served as valuable preparation ahead of the Sri Lanka contests.

Pakistan emerged victorious in both the T20I and ODI series, clinching the latter 2-1, while the Test series concluded in a 1-1 draw.

The ODI matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will take place in Rawalpindi on November 11, 13, and 15.

Historically, the two teams have met 157 times in ODIs, with Pakistan leading the head-to-head tally with 93 wins, compared to Sri Lanka’s 59, while four matches ended with no result and one ended in a tie.

Following the ODI series, Zimbabwe will join Pakistan and Sri Lanka for a T20I tri-series, scheduled to begin on November 17.

The opening two matches will be held in Rawalpindi, before the tournament shifts to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, where the remaining fixtures and the final on November 29 will be played.

Pakistan's ODI squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha.

Sri Lanka's ODI squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan and Eshan Malinga.