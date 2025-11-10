Trophy for Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI series unveiled

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka pose with the trophy for their ODI series at Pakistan Monument in Islamabad on November 10, 2025. — PCB

ISLAMABAD: The glittering trophy for the highly anticipated three-match ODI series between hosts Pakistan and Sri Lanka was unveiled here on Monday.

According to the details, the silverware was unveiled by Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and his Sri Lanka counterpart Charith Asalanka at the Pakistan Monument here.

The ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will get underway on Tuesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which will also host the remaining two fixtures on November 13 and 15.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have come face-to-face 157 times in ODIs, with the former dominating the head-to-head record with 93 victories, compared to the 1996 champions’ 59. One match ended in a tie, while four ended in no result.

The two teams last locked horns in an ODI bilateral series in 2019, which Pakistan won 2-0.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka enter the three-match series with not all but similar momentum in their favour as the Green Shirts registered a 2-1 victory over South Africa earlier this month, while the Island nation beat Bangladesh and Zimbabwe 2-1 and 2-0 in July and August, respectively.

The hosts, however, have just two victories in their last five completed ODIs, while Sri Lanka lost one.

Squads

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan and Eshan Malinga.