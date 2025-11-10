Zimbabwe name squad for T20I tri-series against Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe players celebrate during their first T20I against Afghanistan at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on October 29, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Monday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series against hosts Pakistan and Sri Lanka, scheduled to run from November 17 to 29.

The Chevrons’ squad remains largely unchanged from that which took on Afghanistan in a three-match home T20I series, concluded earlier this month, with 19-year-old pacer replacing Blessing Muzarabani, who missed out on selection due to a back injury.

“The only change from the squad that recently faced Afghanistan at home sees pace spearhead Blessing Muzarabani miss out due to a back injury, with Newman Nyamhuri coming in as his replacement,” said ZC in a statement.

For the unversed, Zimbabwe will start their T20I tri-series campaign against hosts Pakistan in Rawalpindi on November 17, before taking on Sri Lanka at the same venue on November 19.

The Chevrons will then travel to Lahore, where they will square off again with the home side on November 23, while their final round-robin fixture is scheduled against Sri Lanka on November 5.

The top two teams at the end of the round-robin stage will then advance to the final, scheduled for November 29 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Zimbabwe squad for T20I Tri-series in Pakistan

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri and Brendan Taylor.

T20I Tri-Series Fixtures:

17 November – Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

19 November – Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

22 November – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

23 November – Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

25 November – Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 November – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

29 November – Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore