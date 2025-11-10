Shaheen explains Hasan’s snub from Pakistan’s upcoming white-ball assignments

Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz plays a shot during their first ODI against West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on August 8, 2025. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi revealed the reason behind emerging batter Hasan Nawaz’s exclusion from the national men’s team’s squads for the upcoming home white-ball series.

Hasan, who smashed a record-breaking century in his third international appearance for Pakistan in March this year, has been going through a rough patch in white-ball cricket.

He last scored a half-century across the two white-ball formats in August during the T20I tri-series against Afghanistan and hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Since then, the right-handed batter registered eight single-digit scores, with 15 against Afghanistan in the tri-series final being his highest individual score.

His below-par performances eventually resulted in him being released from the Pakistan squad for the upcoming home ODI series against Sri Lanka, followed by the T20I series, also including Zimbabwe, which drew mixed reactions from cricket fans.

Meanwhile, Shaheen, at the pre-series press conference on the eve of their first ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, addressed the speculations surrounding his snub from the side and hailed the 23-year-old as the future of Pakistan cricket.

He further revealed that Hasan was blessed with a baby boy during Pakistan’s T20I series against South Africa last month and thus could not spend time with his family, while stressing that the decision would help the right-handed batter to “improve”.

“First of all, congratulations to Hasan Nawaz. He was blessed with a baby boy when we were in Rawalpindi for the match against South Africa, but he could not spend time with his family and was with the team,” said Shaheen.

“Secondly, the number at which Hasan is playing currently, he faces competition from a lot of batters, so when he plays domestic cricket, he will improve,” he added.

Shaheen further stressed that Hasan’s exclusion from the national men’s team does not mean his snub from the white-ball system.

“And Hasan Nawaz’s exclusion does not mean that he has completely vanished from the team. He is the future of Pakistan,” Shaheen concluded.