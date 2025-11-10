Babar Azam on verge of achieving multiple milestones in Sri Lanka ODIs

Babar Azam of Pakistan bats during game three of the ODI International series between Pakistan and South Africa at Iqbal Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Faisalabad, Pakistan. - PCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam is on the brink of several major milestones as the men in green gear up for a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting Tuesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Babar has featured in 12 ODIs against the Lankan Lions, amassing 535 runs with three centuries to his name.

If the 31-year-old scores another hundred during the upcoming series, he will equal former Pakistan greats Mohammad Hafeez and Inzamam-ul-Haq as the joint second-highest century-makers against Sri Lanka, with four tons each.

The record for most centuries against the Islanders is held by legendary opener Saeed Anwar, who registered seven centuries in 52 matches.

The right-handed batter has been a dominant force against Sri Lanka in the 50-over format, scoring his 535 runs in just 11 innings at an impressive average of 53.50.

He currently trails Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan, who scored 636 runs against Sri Lanka. A tally of 102 runs in this series would see Babar surpass Imran on that list.

Babar has also been one of Pakistan’s most consistent performers on home soil, accumulating 4,848 runs across formats at an outstanding average of 51.57.

With 152 more runs, he will become only the fourth Pakistani batter to cross 5,000 international runs at home, joining legends Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf.

Additionally, the former captain needs just one more century to equal Saeed Anwar’s record for most ODI hundreds by a Pakistan batter. Anwar leads with 20 centuries, followed closely by Babar on 19.

If Babar manages to reach 20 centuries within his next 41 innings, he will surpass AB de Villiers to become the third-fastest player in ODI history to achieve the milestone—behind only South Africa’s Hashim Amla (108 innings) and India’s Virat Kohli (133 innings).

Fastest players to 20 ODI centuries:

Hashim Amla – 108 innings

Virat Kohli – 133 innings

AB de Villiers – 175 innings

Rohit Sharma – 183 innings

Pakistan recently wrapped up a successful home series against South Africa, winning both the T20I and ODI series 2-1, while the Test series ended in a 1-1 draw.

The ODI matches against Sri Lanka will be played in Rawalpindi on November 11, 13 and 15.

Historically, the two sides have met 157 times in ODIs, with Pakistan winning 93, Sri Lanka 59, four ending with no result and one match tied.

After the ODI leg, Zimbabwe will join Pakistan and Sri Lanka for a T20I tri-series starting on November 17.

The opening fixtures will take place in Rawalpindi, before the tournament shifts to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, where the final will be played on November 29.