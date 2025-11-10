Pakistan veterans squad announced for IMC Over-40 T20 World Cup 2025

Shahid Afridi (left) and Abdul Razzak do sprint training during a Pakistan nets session at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on March 28, 2011 in Mohali, India. India will play Pakistan in the ICC World Cup Semi-Final on Wednesday. - AFP

The Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) has announced an 18-member national squad for the IMC Over-40 T20 World Cup 2025, featuring prominent former international and veteran players.

The squad was unveiled by former Test cricketer and PVCA Chief Selector, Ijaz Ahmed Faqih.

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, who represented Pakistan in 343 international matches, scoring over 7,400 runs and taking more than 380 wickets, will captain the team.

Shahid Afridi, who played 524 international matches, amassed over 11,000 runs, and claimed more than 540 wickets, has also been included in the squad.

Fawad Alam has been appointed vice-captain. With over 2,000 international runs for Pakistan, he is expected to strengthen the middle order.

The squad also features Sohail Khan (51 international wickets), Zulfiqar Babar (54 wickets in 15 Test matches), Tabish Khan (former Test player) and Humayun Farhat, a former wicketkeeper-batsman who represented Pakistan.

Legendary Javed Miandad will serve as the team mentor, offering his invaluable experience and cricketing insight. He will be supported by former Test cricketer Jalaluddin as head coach and Azam Khan as team manager.

Expressing confidence in the squad, PVCA Chairman Fawad Ijaz Khan said, “This team represents the strength of Pakistan cricket at the veteran level.”

Pakistan’s 18-Member Squad for IMC Over-40 T20 World Cup 2025:

Abdul Razzaq (c), Fawad Alam (VC), Shahid Afridi, Zulfiqar Babar, Humayun Farhat (wk), Sohail Khan, Tabish Khan, Sheharyar Ghani, Nadeem Javed, Irfan Mushtaq, Adnan Baig (wk), Mohammad Ali, Atif Maqbool, Javed Mansoor, Hassan Nasir, Mohammad Suleman, Tariq Mahmood and Imran Ali.

Management:

Team Mentor: Javed Miandad

Head Coach: Jalaluddin

Team Manager: Azam Khan