'Babar was publicly humiliated': former Pakistan spinner slams team management

Babar Azam during a Pakistan Men's T20 Squad Media Opportunity at National Stadium on July 14, 2025 in Karachi, Pakistan. - AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal has raised concerns about the handling of key players in the national team, particularly star batter Babar Azam.

During a recent interview with a local sports platform, Ajmal, who also served as Pakistan’s spin coach, emphasised the importance of coaches instilling confidence in players rather than taking full responsibility for their development.

"When a team moves forward, the role of the coaches is solely to instil confidence in the players. It is not the coaches’ responsibility to teach them everything. However, if a player is going through a difficult phase, the coach should work with them and guide them on how to overcome it," he said.

The 48-year-old expressed concern over how Babar Azam was treated, alleging that the star batsman was publicly criticised and demotivated.

"Babar Azam was let down to such an extent that it was openly said he was not the kind of player needed in T20Is. If you do not value your players, how can they learn from you?" he questioned.

He further highlighted the lack of recognition for Azam’s T20 performances compared to other players.

"Have you seen any of our players play T20 cricket differently? Have you ever come across a player in your team whose strike rate exceeded Babar Azam’s, yet was considered a world-class player? Instead, you publicly humiliated him in the media to the point where he could not even cope with the pressure," he added.

Ajmal also criticised team management for their inconsistent approach to player selection.

"This has again brought their compulsion—that if they can’t achieve anything here, we would have brought back the same old players who could at least do something. Well, we could have at least formed some partnership," he said.

"This has turned into a situation where first they are removed, and now out of compulsion, they have to be taken because no player is able to perform. So, this is the state of affairs, right?" he added.

Addressing recent decisions regarding Babar’s workload and captaincy, Ajmal said: "Certainly, you have put your player under full pressure, right? He’s a good player, playing well, world-class even. First, you removed him from captaincy, and then you gave him rest. Brother, if a person is performing, what’s the need to give him rest?"

He also commented on the strategies of former head coach Mike Hesson, pointing out the negative impact of frequent shuffling of the playing XI.

"Mike Hesson is shuffling, and his mindset is to create competition in the team by shuffling—so that players perform thinking, ‘If I play, I’ll do better than him.’ But they don’t understand that the typical Pakistani mentality is different; whoever is removed ends up feeling even more under pressure," Ajmal said.