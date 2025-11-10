Novak Djokovic hints at early retirement amid injury woes

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during the final match against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy during Hellenic Championship ATP 250 final tennis match, at OAKA Olympic Athletic Center in Athens, Greece, on November 8, 2025 in Piraeus, Greece. - Reuters

TURIN: Novak Djokovic has cast doubt over his previously stated plan to play into his 40s, admitting that injuries and the physical demands of his career may force him to retire earlier than expected, potentially missing his planned finale at the 2028 Olympic Games.

The 38-year-old achieved a major career milestone by winning Olympic gold for Serbia at last year’s Paris Games.

However, this season has been marked by struggles with motivation and fitness, forcing him to withdraw from the ATP Finals in Turin at the last minute due to an ongoing injury.

Djokovic took to social media to announce his withdrawal, expressing his regret and appreciation for his fans.

"I was really looking forward to competing in Turin and giving my best, but after today’s final in Athens, I’m sad to share that I need to withdraw due to an ongoing injury. I’m truly sorry to the fans who were hoping to see me play – your support means so much."

Despite the withdrawal, Djokovic remains focused on his long-term goals. After defeating Lorenzo Musetti to claim the ATP 250 title in Athens, he reiterated his desire to conclude his career at the 2028 Olympics.

"Since I’ve achieved almost every goal in tennis, I mentioned the 2028 Olympics because I wanted to play for many more years," Djokovic said in a post-match analysis.

"But I don’t know – there are some things beyond my control. I’m trying to stay as healthy as possible, both mentally and physically," he added.

Having reached nearly every milestone in the sport, Djokovic is now considering a reduced tournament schedule to manage his body and prolong his career.

Whether he will be able to compete at the 2028 Olympic Games remains uncertain.