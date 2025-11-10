Carlos Alcaraz beats Alex de Minaur in ATP Finals opener

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates during his round robin singles match against Alex de Minaur of Australia during day one of the Nitto ATP Finals 2025. Carlos Alcaraz won 7-6(5), 6-2. - Reuters

TURIN: Carlos Alcaraz secured a strong start to the ATP Finals on Sunday, defeating Alex de Minaur in straight sets and keeping his hopes alive for the year-end No. 1 ranking.

The Spaniard overcame a turbulent first set to triumph 7-6(5), 6-2 over the Australian in the season-ending event featuring the top eight men’s players.

Alcaraz appeared in firm control early in the opening set, breaking De Minaur to love and threatening to go up 5-1.

However, De Minaur fought back, saved multiple break points, and eventually forced a tiebreak. Leading 5-3 in the tiebreak, De Minaur saw Alcaraz rally to take the set.

The second set saw the 22-year-old dominate, dropping his serve early but winning all remaining games and sealing the victory with a cross-court backhand on his second match point.

“This tournament is the best we have on tour, without a doubt. We played against the best players in the world, which shows how challenging and important this event is,” Alcaraz said after the match.

Meanwhile, in the other opening match, two-time champion Alexander Zverev defeated ATP Finals debutant Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6(6), saving three set points after leading 4-0 in the second set, which extended to 93 points.

Alcaraz is in contention with defending champion Jannik Sinner to finish the year as world No. 1.

He can secure the top ranking regardless of Sinner’s results if he reaches the final. This victory marked Alcaraz’s first ATP Finals opener win.

In group action, Alcaraz joins Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur and Lorenzo Musetti—who replaced the injured Novak Djokovic—in the Jimmy Connors group.

The Bjorn Borg group features Sinner, Zverev, Shelton and Felix Auger-Aliassime. The top two finishers from each group will advance to the semifinals in Turin on November 16.

The ATP Finals this year boast a record prize pool of $15.5 million.